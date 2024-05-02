First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $21.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $521.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $544.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.14 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

