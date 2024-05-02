First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 117,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 401,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,390. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

