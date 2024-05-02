First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.22. The company had a trading volume of 427,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $333.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

