First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,903. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.