First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.20% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,550.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 91,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 353,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 129,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

