First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Up to $24.77

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $25.50. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 152,909 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,100,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,100,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

