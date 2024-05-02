Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,951,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,113. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
