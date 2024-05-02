Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of TotalEnergies worth $1,427,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $10,979,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

TTE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.41. 507,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

