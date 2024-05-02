Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Billion Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of ASML worth $3,767,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ASML by 408.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $17.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $870.81. 386,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $953.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.