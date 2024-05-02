Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 152,474 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,128,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,572,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $430.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $433.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

