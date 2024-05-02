Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 116,689 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,689 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,677,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,646,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,055,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.78. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

