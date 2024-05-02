Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Five9 by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Five9 by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 330,567 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 315,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,291,000 after buying an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $58.24 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

