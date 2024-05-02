Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 273,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $49.35.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

