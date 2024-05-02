FMC Co. (FMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

FMC has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

NYSE FMC opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

