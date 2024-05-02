FNB, Inc. (FIDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

FNB, Inc. (OTC:FIDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Saturday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from FNB’s previous dividend of $0.60.
FNB Price Performance
Shares of FNB stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. FNB has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.
About FNB
