Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.