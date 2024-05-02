Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 479,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
