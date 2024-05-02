Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Short Interest Update

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $44,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,953,176 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 95,621 shares of company stock worth $181,654 over the last ninety days. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forge Global by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FRGE opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.02.
Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 129.22%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forge Global will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
