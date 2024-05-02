Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

