Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $499,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5,898.7% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49,549 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CXH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

