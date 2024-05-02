Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $252,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 1,047,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,791,021. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

