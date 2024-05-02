Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.