Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 185 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JEPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.52. 545,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.