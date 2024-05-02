Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Decreased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

