Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20 to $4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $71.44 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

