Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Update

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 120,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Forum Energy Technologies
Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the third quarter worth $114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
FET opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.73.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Forum Energy Technologies
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
Featured Articles
