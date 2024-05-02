Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Trading Down 3.1 %

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

