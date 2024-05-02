Frank R. Jimenez Purchases 1,315 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.73. 346,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after buying an additional 399,961 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.