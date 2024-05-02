Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Stake Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.94% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,882,000 after buying an additional 214,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 569,495 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,365,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 411,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 271,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter.

FLQM stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $600.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

