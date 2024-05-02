Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.9 %
FYBR opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.05.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
