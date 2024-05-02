Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FYBR opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

