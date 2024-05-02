FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

Shares of AEM opened at C$88.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

