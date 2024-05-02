FY2025 EPS Estimates for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.19.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.