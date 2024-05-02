G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00057172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001110 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

