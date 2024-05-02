GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Cut to $86.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEHC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.