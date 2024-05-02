GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $164.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $154.82 and last traded at $153.73. 533,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,404,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Melius began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

