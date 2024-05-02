Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,321. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
