Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

