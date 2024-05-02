Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Down 14.3%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 3,810,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,515,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

Gfinity Company Profile

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

Further Reading

