Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 823,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,741. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

