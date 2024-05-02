Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,426. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,470.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,881 shares of company stock valued at $21,965,491 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 127.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

