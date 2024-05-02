Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.35. 220,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

