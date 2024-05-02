Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

