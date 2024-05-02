Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $65.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

