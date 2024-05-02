Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $19.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after buying an additional 156,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after buying an additional 203,220 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,342. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

