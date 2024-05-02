Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $606,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

