Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $687,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

