Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,598 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

