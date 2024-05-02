Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.16. 813,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,477. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.