Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $213.22. The company had a trading volume of 319,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,383. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.