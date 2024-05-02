GlobalData (LON:DATA) Sets New 1-Year High at $220.00

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.76), with a volume of 245299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.68).

GlobalData Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5,375.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

GlobalData Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

GlobalData Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.11), for a total value of £420,000 ($527,571.91). 68.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

